English
Saudis unveiled plan to develop tourism sector

Shafaqna English- The Saudi Ministry of Tourism has unveiled a second executive master’s program, offering four educational packages and teaming up with three prestigious European hospitality institutions.

The program aims to train 300 Saudi professionals in international tourism and hospitality management, advancing expertise in the tourism sector.

Under the ministry’s “Ahluha” initiative, which has already trained more than 100,000 Saudi citizens, domestically and internationally, in 2024. The program focuses on equipping participants with modern management techniques and high-quality resource management skills for the tourism industry.

Source: New Arab

