Saudi Arabia prohibits children from participating in Hajj 2025

Shafaqna English- Saudi Arabia prohibits children from participating in the 2025 Hajj pilgrimage.

“This measure is taken to ensure the safety and well-being of children and to avoid exposing them to any harm during the pilgrimage,” Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Hajj and Umrah said as quoted by Saudi media outlets.

The move comes amid heightened concerns over the safety of pilgrims, especially vulnerable groups. Last year, extreme heat claimed the lives of some 1,300 pilgrims during Hajj, as confirmed by health authorities.

The Hajj, a mandatory Islamic religious practice for financially and physically capable Muslims, saw approximately 1.8 million pilgrims participate in 2024, mirroring the previous year’s figures. Of these, an estimated 1.6 million were international visitors.

