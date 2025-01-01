English
Book: “The Medieval Mediterranean between Islam and Christianity: Crosspollinations in Art, Architecture, and Material Culture”

Shafaqna English- The Book: “The Medieval Mediterranean between Islam and Christianity: Crosspollinations in Art, Architecture, and Material Culture” written by Sami Luigi De Giosa, Nikolaos Vryzidis published by‎‎ the American University in Cairo Press.

The coexistence of Christianity and Islam in the medieval Mediterranean led to an interchange of knowledge in architecture and material culture that went well beyond religious and geographical boundaries. The use of Islamic objects in Christian contexts, the conversion of churches into mosques, and the mobility of craftsmen are only some manifestations of this process. From crosses found in mosques to European-Christian coins with pseudo-shahada inscriptions, medieval material culture is rich with visual evidence of the two faiths intermingling in both individual objects and monuments.

In this volume, thirteen international scholars explore various aspects of pan-Mediterranean Christian-Islamic encounters in material culture and art, from textiles to precious oils and from metalwork to ceramics, covering most of the Mediterranean and parts of its extended hinterland, from Spain and Italy to Egypt and Georgia.

Within this frame, one of the most relevant, yet underexplored lines of investigation is that of the “aesthetic space,” the notion that aesthetic pleasure transcends boundaries, paving the way to a cross-religious experience and appreciation. “Indeed, God is beautiful, and He loves beauty,” as mentioned in a Hadith narration, a universal cry of visual beauty that resonates with all cultures and civilizations.

