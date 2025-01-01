Discovering brain mechanism for “overcoming fear”

Shafaqna English- Researchers have unveiled the precise brain mechanisms that enable animals to overcome instinctive fears. The research team, mapped out how the brain learns to suppress responses to perceived threats that prove harmless over time.

Using an innovative experimental approach, the team studied mice presented with an overhead expanding shadow that mimicked an approaching aerial predator. Initially, the mice sought shelter when encountering this visual threat. However, with repeated exposure and no actual danger, the mice learned to remain calm instead of escaping, providing researchers with a model to study the suppression of fear responses.

The study revealed two key components in this learning process: (1) specific regions of the visual cortex proved essential for the learning process, and (2) a brain structure called the ventro-Lateral Geniculate Nucleus (vLGN) stores these learning-induced memories.

Source: Sainsburywellcome

