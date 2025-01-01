English
Ahkam Graph: The Grand Ayatollah Sistani’s Fatwa About “Congregational Prayers”

Shafaqna English- The Grand Ayatollah Sistani answered a question about “Congregational Prayers”.

 

Question & Answer

Question 1: Some times I see a group of believers perform Salaah collectively. As far as I know that kind of prayer is called ‘congregational prayer’. Let me know what the procedure of congregational prayer is.

Answer: If there are two or more people, they can conduct a congregational prayer. The important requirement here is that the person who is going to lead the prayer (Imam) must fulfill certain conditions, for example, being just (Adil) and recite the prayers correctly.

