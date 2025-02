Shafaqna English- Iranians filled the streets in Tehran and across the country to mark the 46th anniversary of the Islamic Revolution.

The annual 22 Bahman March in Qom

The annual 22 Bahman March in Mashhad

The annual 22 Bahman March in Shiraz

The annual 22 Bahman March in Isfahan

