Over 600 arrested for working illegally in UK

Shafaqna English- More than 600 arrests were made over illegal working activity in UK this January, according to an official statement.

A total of 609 arrests were made in January by Immigration Enforcement teams during raids on 828 premises — marking a 48% rise compared to previous January — including nail bars, convenience stores, restaurants, and car washes, the Home Office said in a statement.

This came as the government’s landmark Border Security, Asylum and Immigration Bill returns to parliament for its second reading on Monday.

