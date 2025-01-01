English
International Shia News Agency
All NewsFeatured 2Middle EastOther News

Report: Water crisis grips Iraq

0

Shafaqna English-Iraq’s water crisis is deepening as reserves dwindle due to severe drought, poor resource management.
The shrinking Tigris and Euphrates rivers, widespread agricultural land degradation, and rising pollution levels have exacerbated the crisis, raising concerns over food security and livelihoods nationwide.

Water specialist Tahseen Al-Moussawi told Shafaq News that Iraq is facing extreme water stress, despite ranking 24th in a UN report on global water scarcity. “There is no real transparency about the country’s water reserves,” he warned.

Source: Shafaq News

www.shafaqna.com

Related posts

Water crisis threatens global food security

nasibeh yazdani

Water crisis in southern Iraq & concerns about new wave of migration

asadian

Water crisis in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA)

asadian

Water crisis in Iraq: Declining water levels after filling Tigris dam

asadian

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.