Report: Water crisis grips Iraq

Shafaqna English-Iraq’s water crisis is deepening as reserves dwindle due to severe drought, poor resource management.

The shrinking Tigris and Euphrates rivers, widespread agricultural land degradation, and rising pollution levels have exacerbated the crisis, raising concerns over food security and livelihoods nationwide.

Water specialist Tahseen Al-Moussawi told Shafaq News that Iraq is facing extreme water stress, despite ranking 24th in a UN report on global water scarcity. “There is no real transparency about the country’s water reserves,” he warned.

