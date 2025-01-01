Science Alert: Astronomers Discover Stunning Einstein Ring With Euclid Telescope

Shafaqna English- Astronomers using the Euclid space telescope have uncovered a near-perfect Einstein ring around galaxy NGC 6505, 590 million light-years away. The gravitational lensing effect, caused by the galaxy’s massive gravity bending light from a more distant source, forms a strikingly circular structure, according to Science Alert.

This remarkable discovery not only demonstrates Euclid’s precision but also provides critical data for studying dark matter, dark energy, and the distant universe. The Einstein ring offers a rare glimpse into the alignment of massive cosmic forces.

Source: Science Alert

