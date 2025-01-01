English
France 24: World Leaders and Tech Titans Gather in Paris to Shape AI Governance

Shafaqna English- Paris’ Grand Palais is hosting a landmark AI summit, co-organized by French President Emmanuel Macron and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The two-day event aims to shape global AI governance, emphasizing ethical, accessible, and sustainable practices while advancing Europe’s technological independence, according to France 24.

Attendees include US Vice President JD Vance, Chinese Vice Premier Zhang Guoqing, OpenAI CEO Sam Altman, and Google’s Sundar Pichai. Panel discussions and lectures will tackle AI’s opportunities and risks, seeking a balanced approach to the rapidly evolving technology’s societal and business impact.

Source: France 24

