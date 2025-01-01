AU: Sudan war is world’s ‘worst humanitarian crisis’

Shafaqna English- The civil war in Sudan fuelled the world’s worst humanitarian crisis in the world, the African Union warned.

The Sudanese army has been at war since April 2023 with the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) in a conflict that has displaced around 12 million people, according to the AU and the International Rescue Committee.

It “has hampered access to humanitarian relief, led to a shortage of food and aggravated hunger,” Mohamed Ibn Chambas, chairman of an AU panel on Sudan, said Tuesday on X.

“Children and women are continually abused, and the elderly and sick lack medical assistance,” he added.

“This is the worst humanitarian crisis in the world.”

A senior AU official for child welfare, Wilson Almeida Adao, said in a separate X post that hospital admissions for malnutrition rose by 44 percent in 2024, with over 431,000 children receiving treatment.

Source: Arab News

www.shafaqna.com