Churches, Jewish group sue over Trump’s suspension of refugee resettlement

Shafaqna English- Refugee agencies have filed a lawsuit against Donald Trump over his executive order to suspend the USA refugee resettlement program.

This is the first lawsuit of its kind to address Trump’s efforts to halt refugee resettlement and withhold funding for processing services as part of the administration’s accelerated crackdown on immigration and foreign nationals.

The International Refugee Assistance Project filed the lawsuit on behalf of three refugee agencies: Church World Service, the Jewish American organization HIAS, and Lutheran Community Services Northwest, and nine individuals in Seattle in the state of Washington.

The lawsuit says that the president’s suspension of the refugee program is against the law because it violates congressional authority to pass immigration legislation and the stop-work orders go against basic regulations.

