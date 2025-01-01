English
WFP distributes 2,500 tons of pulses to Afghanistan last year

Shafaqna English- The World Food Program (WFP) distributed 2,500 metric tons of pulses across Afghanistan last year.

In a post on X, the agency noted that pulses — rich in protein, iron, minerals, and vitamin B — served as a key source of nutrition for 700,000 people across the country.

The announcement comes as WFP warns that an estimated 15 million people in Afghanistan will struggle with hunger this winter.

“Nearly 15 million people in Afghanistan are projected to face crisis or emergency levels of food insecurity this winter,” WFP said in an earlier report.

Source: Ariana News

www.shafaqna.com

