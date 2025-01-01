UK: Ruling Labour government paved the way for Reform to rise

English
Shafaqna English- The hard-right Reform UK party has topped a voting intention poll for the first time.

A February 3 YouGov poll found that if an election were to be called now in the United Kingdom, 25 percent would vote for Reform UK, 24 percent would vote for the current governing Labour Party, and 21 percent for the Conservatives.

Founded in 2021 as a relaunch of the Brexit Party, Reform UK has focused on immigration, housing and combating what its party manifesto termed “woke ideology”, according to its party manifesto.

