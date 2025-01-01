Pope Francis acknowledges work of US Bishops in standing alongside migrants

Shafaqna English- Pope Francis addresses a letter to the bishops of the United States, expressing his support for their efforts to protect the rights and dignity of migrants.

In a letter dated 10 February 2025 and addressed to his brothers in the episcopate, Pope Francis acknowledges the work of U.S. bishops in standing alongside migrants and refugees. He expresses support for efforts to uphold the fundamental dignity of every human person and highlights the importance of pastoral accompaniment for those facing displacement.

Pope writes “Your work in defending migrants is deeply rooted in the mission of Christ and the history of the Church.”

In his 10-point letter, the Holy Father says he has “followed closely the major crisis that is taking place in the United States with the initiation of a program of mass deportations” and commends the bishops’ efforts stressing that Christian love demands recognition of the dignity of all people, regardless of legal status.

The Pope acknowledges the complex realities surrounding U.S. migration policies but reminds the bishops that the measure of a just society is how it treats its most vulnerable members.

“The legitimate regulation of migration must never undermine the essential dignity of the person,” he writes.

The Pope also expresses appreciation for the bishops’ advocacy against narratives that criminalize migrants and emphasizes their role in ensuring that policies respect human rights.

Source:Vatican News