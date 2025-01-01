Humanitarian foundation to distribute Iftar meals in 67 countries

The Turkey-based foundation aims to assist 4 million people in 67 countries, including Turkey, during Ramadan, a statement from the foundation said Monday.

This year, the IHH plans to deliver food parcels and cards to 50,000 families in all 81 provinces of Turkey. Additionally, the foundation aims to distribute food cards to 20,000 families across the country and plans to send 50,000 food parcels to struggling families abroad.

It was announced that aid efforts would take place in 67 countries across Africa, Asia, the Middle East, Eastern Europe, and South America, including the distribution of iftar meals, food parcels, and food cards.

The foundation determines the content of the TL 1,100 ($30.55) food packages based on the dietary habits of the countries where the distributions will occur.

In Turkey, the food parcels will include powdered sugar, jam, chickpeas, bulgur, red and green lentils, sunflower oil, pasta, barley noodles, vermicelli, salt, tea, dried beans, rice, flour and olives.

The foundation will also carry out a campaign to provide Eid clothes for orphans in 15 countries.

Source: IQNA