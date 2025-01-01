Ahkam Graph: The Grand Ayatollah Sistani’s Fatwa About “Contraceptives-Birth Control”

Shafaqna English- The Grand Ayatollah Sistani answered a question about “Contraceptives-Birth Control”.

Question & Answer

Question: What is the ruling on the use of IUD and pills by a woman to prevent pregnancy?

Answer: It is permissible for a woman to use Intrauterine Devices (IUD) and other birth control devices provided that they do not pose serious harm to the woman’s health and that the insertion of the device does not involve a Harãm act, such as the male touching or looking at the private parts of the woman’s body that are forbidden for him to look at.

Similarly, it should not involve the female looking at, and touching without gloves the private parts that are Harãm to touch or look at. Moreover, the IUD should not cause the abortion of the fertilized ovum after its implantation [in the womb].

www.shafaqna.com