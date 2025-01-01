English
Globe News Wire: Halal Food Market Set to Surge to $5.32 Trillion by 2033

Shafaqna English- The global Halal food market, valued at $1.49 trillion in 2023, is projected to reach $5.32 trillion by 2033, growing at a 13.5% CAGR. This growth is driven by urbanization, rising demand for certified products, and e-commerce innovations, as Globe News Wire reported.

Key segments include meat, poultry, and plant-based alternatives, with Asia-Pacific leading in market share. Companies like Nestlé and Tyson Foods are leveraging digital platforms and strategic partnerships. Trends include halal convenience foods and advancements in certification processes.

Source: Globe News Wire

