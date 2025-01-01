UN News: UN Chief Urges Global AI Regulation for Equality and Sustainability

Shafaqna English- At the AI Action Summit in Paris, UN Secretary-General António Guterres warned that AI’s concentration of power in a few hands could deepen global inequalities and geopolitical divides. He urged nations to establish “global guardrails” and share best practices to ensure equitable development. Guterres also highlighted AI’s environmental impact, calling for sustainable energy solutions for data centers and training models.

US Vice-President JD Vance emphasized $450 billion in AI investment while cautioning against overregulation, and Pharrell Williams encouraged optimism, rejecting fears of AI replacing human creativity.

Source: UN News

