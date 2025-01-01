Iraq Faces a “Demographic Time Bomb”; One in Every 30 Iraqis Lives Below the Poverty Line / Al-Furat

SHAFAQNA – Iraqi economic expert, Manar al-Obeidi, has warned about the “demographic time bomb” in Iraq and the increasing poverty rate.

According to Shafaqna, citing Al-Furat, al-Obeidi added: “The annual population growth rate in Iraq has reached 2.53%, meaning that every year, more than one million people are added to the country’s population. With this continued growth, Iraq’s population will exceed 50 million by 2030, and by 2040, it will surpass 70 million.”

Regarding the poverty rate, he said: “The poverty rate in the country is 17.5%. This means that one in every 30 Iraqis lives below the poverty line, and this percentage varies significantly between provinces, with the province of Al-Muthanna reaching 40%. In other words, in the city of Samawa, two out of every five people live below the poverty line.”

The Iraqi economic expert emphasized: “The real problem facing Iraq is not just oil prices or geopolitical tensions, but the growing demographic threat. If Iraq’s current budget of 160 trillion dinars cannot reduce the poverty rate from 17%, then to reduce it to below 5% with a population of 70 million in 2040, more than 30,000 dinars per person will be needed.”

Al-Obeidi added: “Considering the predicted price of oil at around $50 per barrel in 2040, Iraq would need to export 12.5 million barrels per day to ensure sufficient income to cover these expenses. If the current situation in terms of production and revenues remains unchanged, and the budget stays at the same levels, the poverty rate may rise to 24%, and oil prices could fall by 20%.”

He concluded by warning: “We are facing a time bomb that must be defused immediately. Awareness campaigns should be launched to reduce the population growth rate and efforts should be made to increase government revenues and diversify the economy. If this does not happen, Iraq will face a real danger that could turn it into a country suffering from crises similar to those of African countries, grappling with widespread poverty, internal conflicts, famine, and escalating crime.”

www.Shafaqna.com