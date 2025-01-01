English
IMF announces intensive consultations to assist Lebanon

SHAFAQNA– International Monetary Fund (IMF) announced that it is holding intensive consultations with Lebanon’s allies to provide assistance and emphasized that “we are ready to act quickly.”

According to Shafaqna, the Arabic RT website wrote: “The IMF noted that Lebanon needs economic reforms and that the conditions are now favorable for such actions.”

It is worth mentioning that the banking crisis in Lebanon began in 2019, and the economic collapse led to severe restrictions by banks on withdrawals and transfers in both USA’s dollars and Lebanese pounds. Furthermore, depositors, after being denied access to their dollar deposits or transferring them abroad, sparked a wave of protests and public anger.

Since the beginning of the crisis, the Lebanese pound has lost more than 98% of its value against the dollar in the black market, and hyperinflation has caused a skyrocketing increase in the prices of essential goods, further exacerbating the suffering of the Lebanese people.

According to the World Bank, this crisis is one of the worst global crises since 1850, and the voices of Lebanese depositors, along with Arabs and foreigners, are growing louder in pressuring their governments for diplomatic and judicial action to recover their money.

