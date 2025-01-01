Iraq retrieved part of its ancient artifacts from Japan-Switzerland

SHAFAQNA- Iraq’s Foreign Minister announced the return of artifacts from Japan and Switzerland in a joint press conference with the Minister of Culture.

Fuad Hussein, Iraq’s Foreign Minister, announced on Tuesday (11 Feb 2025) the return of Iraqi ancient artifacts from Japan and Switzerland.

According to Iraq’s official news agency, he stated in a joint press conference with Ahmed Fakkak Al-Badrani, Minister of Culture, Tourism, and Antiquities, that tens of thousands of smuggled antiquities had been returned to the country as part of a recovery strategy.

Fuad Hussein noted that the recovery process is one of the most significant challenges faced by diplomatic activities, as it requires cooperation with countries and international organizations to preserve cultural assets.

The Iraqi Foreign Minister emphasized that the returned artifacts are not merely relics; they are part of the national identity and serve as evidence of Iraq’s ancient history and grandeur. He called for joint efforts to continue recovering Iraqi antiquities from abroad.

On the other hand, Iraq’s Minister of Culture mentioned that Prime Minister Al-Sudani has consistently emphasized the return of Iraq’s looted antiquities in international forums.

He thanked Iraq’s Foreign Ministry for its efforts in retrieving these artifacts, which had been stolen by thieves in previous periods.

Al-Badrani stated that rare and famous Assyrian civilization artifacts, which had been previously stolen, have been returned.

