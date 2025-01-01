USA: Washington lawmakers consider bills to recognize Eid al-Adha, Eid al-Fitr holidays

Shafaqna English- Washington state Sen. Yasmin Trudeau, D-Tacoma, is the lead sponsor of a bill in the 2025 legislative session that calls for making Eid al-Fitr and Eid al-Adha state-recognized holidays in Washington.

The first openly Muslim lawmakers in the Senate and House are teaming up on the Eid legislation, with Trudeau sponsoring Senate Bill 5106, and Rep. Osman Salahuddin, D-Redmond sponsoring a companion, House Bill 1432.

The bills would add two days to recognize Eid to the state’s list of unpaid holidays.

“No Muslim wants to be in a position where we have to defend ourselves and our ability to practice our faith, it feels awful,” Trudeau said.

Eid al-Fitr and Eid al-Adha are celebrated by over 100,000 Muslims statewide, 3 million Muslims in the USA, and almost 2 billion Muslims worldwide.

Source: Washington Statestandard

