Afghanistan: Dozens of healthcare centers shut down in Ghazni, Bamyan due to USA aid cut

Shafaqna English- Dozens of healthcare centers in Ghazni and Bamyan provinces have ceased operations following delays in USA humanitarian aid to Afghanistan, Local officials reported.

According to local officials, 15 clinics, 3 small healthcare centers, 17 mobile medical teams, and 2 emergency health service centers in Ghazni and two other healthcare centers in Bamyan have shut down. Most of these facilities operated in remote areas.

Hamidullah Nisar, head of information and culture in Ghazni, stated: “A total of 39 healthcare centers have been shut down, including 15 small clinics, three subsidiary centers, 17 mobile teams, one safety center, and two medical clinics. In total, 39 healthcare facilities in Ghazni have ceased operations.”

Source: Tolo News

