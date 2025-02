Shafaqna English- Dal lake is a Freshwater lake in summer capital of Jammu and Kashmir, the summer capital of Jammu and Kashmir. It is the second largest lake in Jammu and Kashmir, and the most visited place in Srinagar by tourists and locals. It is integral to tourism and recreation in the Kashmir valley.

The lake is also an important source for commercial operations in fishing and water plant harvesting.

