[Video] The 12 Imams | The Chosen Successors of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH)

Shafaqna English- FIND TRUTH presented: The Holy Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) foretold that after him, there would be twelve righteous successors who would uphold and guide the Muslim Ummah on the path of truth. These twelve leaders, known as the Imams, played a crucial role in preserving the true teachings of Islam.

This video explore their significance, their divine selection, and their impact on the history of Islam. Watch till the end to gain a deeper understanding of their legacy and role in guiding the believers.

www.shafaqna.com