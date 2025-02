Shafaqna English- Around 13,000 people have been injured and nearly 200 have lost their lives in traffic accidents in Herat this year, officials at the province Regional Hospital report.

According to them, most of the victims are young motorcyclists.

Farhad Afzali, chief physician at Herat Regional Hospital, stated: “The number of traffic accidents has recently increased. Every day, 40 to 50 injured individuals from road accidents are brought to the hospital for treatment.”

