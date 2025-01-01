English
Iraq launches Al-Fursan Residential City Project in Baghdad

Shafaqna English- Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Al-Sudani inaugurated the construction of the Al-Fursan Residential City development project in the Al-Nahrawan neighborhood of Baghdad.

The Al-Fursan Residential City initiative aims to provide serviced residential plots for Ministry of Defense personnel, supporting their housing needs and contributing to improved living conditions for military staff and their families.

The project is part of the Iraqi government’s broader efforts to enhance urban development, infrastructure, and social welfare.

Source: Iraqi News

Source: Iraqi News

