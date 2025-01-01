Secretary General of the World Shia Studies Assembly in an Interview with Shafaqna: The Appearance of Imam Mahdi (AJ) is a Unique Opportunity to Build a Just and Peaceful World

SHAFAQNA – The Secretary General of the World Shia Studies Assembly stated that the appearance of Imam Mahdi (AJ) is a unique opportunity to build a just and peaceful world. The new world order that will be established with his appearance will be based on human and religious principles, where the rights of all humans will be respected.

Below is the full text of the interview of Ayatollah Peyman with Shafaqna:

Please explain the concept of Mahdism for our audience and why it is important for Muslims and humanity?

The concept of Mahdism fundamentally refers to the appearance of Imam Mahdi (AJ), who is recognized as the savior of humanity. He is supposed to create a just world full of peace and prosperity, and during his appearance, he will eliminate oppression and corruption from the Earth. This matter is not only significant for Muslims but for all of humanity, as his appearance is a promise of global reforms and a fundamental transformation in all aspects of human life.

In Shia thought, how is Imam Mahdi (AJ) described?

In Shia teachings, Imam Mahdi (AJ) is the twelfth and final Imam of the infallible line of Imams, who is currently in occultation. He is awaiting his appearance to purify the world from corruption and oppression and establish justice. In fact, the appearance of Imam Mahdi (AJ) will be a turning point in human history, as when he emerges, issues such as injustice, corruption, and social and economic crises will be eradicated.

What are the necessities for the realization of Mahdism in today’s world?

Today, the world faces massive social, economic, and political crises. The gap between the rich and the poor is widening, and oppression and corruption have spread in many parts of the world. In such circumstances, the teachings of Mahdism are presented as a solution to these problems. The appearance of Imam Mahdi (AJ) can fundamentally dismantle the structures of corruption and injustice and replace them with global justice.

What are the characteristics of the government of Imam Mahdi (AJ)?

The government of Imam Mahdi (AJ) will be based on religious and human principles. In this government, social, economic, and political justice will be fully realized. There will be no racial, ethnic, or gender discrimination, and Imam Mahdi (AJ) will govern the global community based on equality and fairness principles. The goal of this government is to create a just society where the rights of all humans are respected.

What signs and indications will be observed in the world before the appearance of Imam Mahdi (AJ)?

Before the appearance of Imam Mahdi (AJ), a series of signs on a global and social level will appear, indicating the occurrence of major changes. These signs include political crises, major wars, widespread corruption, and social changes, all of which will eventually lead to the appearance of Imam Mahdi (AJ). These signs serve as a warning to people that the time of the savior’s appearance is near.

What is the connection between the appearance of Imam Mahdi (AJ) and the “New World Order”?

The New World Order refers to a fundamental transformation in global structures. This transformation will particularly take shape with the appearance of Imam Mahdi (AJ). When he appears, Imam Mahdi (AJ) will establish principles such as justice, peace, and human solidarity, and these principles will influence all aspects of human life, including politics, economics, and culture. His appearance will symbolize the rebuilding and revitalization of the entire world.

How can the appearance of Imam Mahdi (AJ) lead to the realization of global peace and justice?

The appearance of Imam Mahdi (AJ) means the end of unnecessary wars and violence at the global level. During his rule, all nations will live in peace and tranquility, and corruption and oppression will disappear from the world. The global community will be governed based on human and religious principles, and the aim of this government is to create a world where human rights are respected and no form of discrimination will exist.

How can Islamic principles play a role in realizing this New World Order?

Islamic principles will play a central role in realizing the New World Order. The Holy Quran, the teachings of the Prophet Muhammad (PBUH), and the sayings of the infallible Imams (peace be upon them) introduce principles such as justice, freedom, equality, and human dignity. These principles will be fully implemented in the government of Imam Mahdi (AJ), and a world will be created in which all humans live together in peace and justice.

What do you think the future of humanity will look like after the appearance of Imam Mahdi (AJ)?

After the appearance of Imam Mahdi (AJ), humanity will enter an era in which all humans, regardless of their ethnicity or religion, will achieve equality and justice. In this era, there will be no poverty, war, or violence, and people will collectively work toward advancing human interests and goals. This period will be a stage of spiritual and intellectual perfection for humanity.

What is the importance of people being prepared for the appearance of Imam Mahdi (AJ) right now?

The expectation of the appearance of Imam Mahdi (AJ) is a fundamental concept in Mahdism. This expectation includes preparing society for his appearance. Society must strive during this time to reform matters, fight corruption, and create a healthy and just environment. This preparedness means being ready to cooperate with Imam Mahdi (AJ) after his appearance and realizing the global ideals of justice.

In conclusion, I would like to emphasize that the appearance of Imam Mahdi (AJ) is a unique opportunity to build a just and peaceful world. The New World Order that will be realized with his appearance will be based on human and religious principles, where the rights of all humans will be respected. We hope that, with these concepts in mind, all humans will work toward realizing these ideals and preparing for the appearance of Imam Mahdi (AJ).

