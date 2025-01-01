15th of Sha’ban full of promises for a bright future

Shafaqna English- The 15th of Sha’ban marks one of the important Islamic occasions – the birth anniversary of the last Shia Imam, known as the savior. The 15th of Sha’ban is a day that is full of promises of a bright future for humanity and the arrival of a promised savior for promoting justice are universal beliefs that are shared by almost all divine religions across the world.

Apart from Islam, Christianity, and Judaism, even Hindi faiths such as Buddhism – and other religions that most people have not even heard about – have informed their followers of such a future in their teachings. This has provided man with a kind of hope throughout history. It is a response to the human need for this hope.

The night and day of the 15th of Sha’ban are very special times

Both the night and day of the 15th of Sha’ban are very special times due to various events that have occurred on this day, including the following:

This is one of the Nights of Power (Lailatul Qadr) and it is on this night in which the sustenance and the life span of everyone is written down, just as it has been mentioned in many ahadith. In some of the narrations it has been noted that “Allah (Glorified and Exalted is He) has decreed this night as the Night of Power for the Ummah of Islam just as He decreed the Night of Power (in the month of Ramadhan) for the Messenger of Allah (blessings of Allah be upon him and his progeny).”

It is also the night of the birth of our Imam (al-Zaman) who, when he makes his glorious advent, will fill the world with justice, cleanse the Earth of all evil and sin, and who will rule over the entire globe.

At dawn, on the 15th Sha’ban 255 A.H., the rays of the illuminating world shone with a powerful shaft of light into a human form which became the source of existence for the universe. Yes, finally the Divine Promise was fulfilled and Imam Mahdi (AJ) was born despite the efforts of those who denied him. It is one of history’s miracles that the Umayyids ‘Abbasides and other opponents of this Holy Imam attempted to extinguish this divine light but met with complete failure.

The night of the 15th of Sha’ban in Hadiths of Ahl al-Bayt (AS)

Imam Reza(AS) has related to Imam Ali(AS) that the latter stated:

“The night of the 15th of Sha’ban is that in which occurs the distribution of sustenance and the registration of fates.”

The Ahl al-Bayt (AS) has honored and glorified this exceptionally blessed night. For example, Imam al-Sadiq (AS) has reported that when Imam Baqir (AS) was asked about the merits of the eve of mid-Sha’ban, he said:

It is the most favorable night after the Night of Qadr. On this night, Almighty Allah bestows His favors upon His servants and grants them His pardon out of His conferral of benefit to them. Therefore, you should exert all efforts to seek nearness to Him on this night, because He—the Majestic and Honorable—has decided not to reject any asker as long as he does not ask for an act of disobedience to Him. Almighty Allah has chosen this night for us, the Ahl al-Bayt, in the same way as He has chosen the Night of Qadr for our Prophet, peace be upon him. You should thus pray and thank Him diligently.

Important Acts of ‘Ibadat on the 15th of Sha’ban

1) The first thing that Salik must perform on this night is he must remove the material pleasures and enjoyments of this world from in front of his eyes (and from his heart) to make the most of this special night and ensure that all of his actions are performed properly, he must think to himself that tonight is his last night on this Earth (meaning that tomorrow he shall die). Thus, he will no longer have the opportunity to perform any more good deeds and that tomorrow the Day of Judgment will take place.

2) Of the important acts on this night is the following Salat (Namaz):

One hundred Rak’at of Salat in which Surah al-Ikhlas is recited one thousand times in each Rak’at. The greatness and reward of this Salat are even more than the next Salat that we will mention.

Four Rak’at of Salat and in each Rak’at, Surah al-Ikhlas is recited either 50, 100, or 250 times.

Two Rak’at Salat in which it has been mentioned in the ahadith that Shaykh Tusi has narrated that Abi Yahya asked Imam Ja’far Sadiq (AS), “‘What is the best supplication?’ The Imam (AS) replied, ‘After you have performed your Salat al-Isha, perform two Rak’at Salat.

In the first Rak’at after Surah al-Fatiha, recite Surah al-Jahad (Surah al-Kafirun), and in the second Rak’at after Surah al-Fatiha, recite Surah al-Ikhlas.

3) Of the important acts that have been mentioned in the ahadith is staying awake this night in prayer and worship.

This is a night in which not a single person supplicates to Allah except that his prayers are accepted. Nobody asks for a single thing on this night except that it will be given to him. No one asks Allah for forgiveness except that his sins are wiped out. No one turns in repentance to Allah except that He accepts their repentance. Whoever is deprived of the goodness of this night has been deprived of something great.”

4) This is also the night on which the special Ziyarat of Imam al-Husain (AS) should be performed (there is a specific Ziyarat to be read on the 15th of Sha’ban) since in addition to the Angels, 100,000 Prophets (PBUH) also visit the Imam on this night and this event as well shows the importance of this night.

5) Recite Dua Kumayl

This special dua, taught by Imam Ali (as) to Kumayl ibn Ziyad, is recommended typically to be recited every Thursday night. It is also recommended to be recited on this holy night.

6) Recite the special Salawat Sha’abania

This is a special dua focusing on praising and sending our Salams to the Ahlulbayt (AS). It is recommended to be recited throughout the holy month of Sha’ban and also on this special night.

Sources:

-The greatness of the 15th of the Month of Sha’ban, Mirza Jawad Maliki Tabrizi

www.shafaqna.com