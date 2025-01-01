Nahjul-Balaghah & Present Day Islamic Society

Shafaqna English- A selection from the translated Nahjul-Balaghah with commentary by Martyr Ayatollah Murtaza Mutahhari and edited by Yasin T. Al-Jibouri.

Nahjul-Balaghah and present day Islamic Society

The alienation from Nahjul-Balaghah was not confined to me or to others like me. It pervaded through the Islamic society. Those who understood this book, their knowledge did not go beyond the translation of its words and the explanatory notes for its sentences. The spirit and the content of the book were hidden from the eyes of everyone. Only lately, it may be said, has the Islamic world begun to explore Nahjul-Balaghah. In other words, Nahjul-Balaghah has just started its conquest of the Muslim world.

What is surprising is that one part of Nahjul-Balagha, in Shia Iran as well as in Arab countries, was first discovered either by atheists or non-Muslim theists who revealed the greatness of the book to the Muslims. Of course, the purpose of most or all of them was to utilize Nahjul-Balaghah of Imam Ali (AS) for justifying and confirming their own social views.

But the outcome was exactly the opposite of what they had desired. This is so because, for the first time, the Muslims have realized that the views expressed grandiloquently by others have nothing new to offer, and that they cannot surpass what is said in Nahjul-Balaghah of Imam Ali (AS) or translated into action through the conduct (Sirah) of Imam Ali (AS) and his close companions such as Salman Al-Farisi, Abu Dharr and `Ammar.

The outcome was that instead of supporting the pretentious views of those who wished to exploit Nahjul Balaghah, Imam Ali (AS) and his book defeated their purpose. Nevertheless, it must be accepted that before this had taken place, most of us had little knowledge of Nahjul-Balaghah, and it hardly went beyond appreciation of few sermons about the virtues of piety and abstinence. Nobody had yet recognized the significance of the valuable epistle of Imam Ali (AS) to Malik Ashtar; nobody had paid any attention to it.

As stated in the first and second chapters of this book, Nahjul-Balaghah is a collection of sermons, precepts, epistles and aphorisms of Imam Ali (AS) compiled by Seyyed Al-Sharif Ar-Radhi almost a thousand years ago. However, neither the recorded words of Imam Ali (AS) are confined to those collected by Ar-Radhi, nor was he the only man to compile the sayings of Amir Al-Mu’minin (AS).

Al-Mas`udi, who lived a hundred years before Ar-Radhi, in the second volume of his work Muruj Al-Dhahab, writes the following: “At present, there are over 480 sermons of Imam Ali (AS) in the hands of the people, whereas the total number of sermons included by Seyyed Ar-Radhi in his collection is only 239.

There are, at present, two kinds of work that must be accomplished with respect to Nahjul-Balaghah, so that Imam Ali’s (AS) thought and views on various important issues expressed in Nahjul-Balaghah, which are still relevant and are direly needed by the present-day Islamic society, may be brought to light.

The second kind of work required in relation to Nahjul-Balagha is researching the sources (Asnad) and the documents relevant to its contents. Fortunately, we hear that Muslim scholars in various parts of the Islamic world are devoting themselves to undertaking both of these important tasks.

This book is a collection of a series of articles which originally appeared in the journal Maktab-e-Islam during from 1351 – 52 (1972-73), now presented to the learned readers in the form of the present book. Formerly, I had delivered five lectures on this topic at the Hussainiyyah Irshad. Later, I took up with the idea of writing a series of articles to deal with the subject in greater detail.

From the outset, when I chose to call it “Sayr dar Nahjul-Balaghah”(A Journey into Nahjul-Balaghah), I was aware that my attempt would not deserve to be called more than a journey, or a short trip. This work, by no means, deserves to be called a research. I neither had the time nor the opportunity to conduct a research, nor did I consider myself fit for undertaking such a task.

Moreover, a profound and comprehensive research study of the contents of Nahjul-Balaghah, an exploration of the ideology of Imam Ali (AS), and, besides, a research about documenting its contents, is the job of a group, not of a single individual. But, as it is said, that which cannot be attained in its entirety is not to be abandoned entirely.

And since humble attempts open the way for great tasks, I embarked upon my journey. Unfortunately, even this journey was not completed. The project that I had prepared for, and which the reader shall find mentioned in the third chapter, remained incomplete because of many preoccupations. I do not know if I will ever get the opportunity to continue my journey through Nahjul-Balaghah. But it is my great desire to be able to do so.

