[Video] SICM Mahfil Ali: “Night of Forgiveness”

Shafaqna English– SICM Mahfil Ali performed A’amaal of the 15th Shaban on this night of forgiveness, Thursday 13 February 2025.

7:30pm Surah Yasin for a long life by children

7:40pm Surah Yasin for protection from calamities by Mandana Emami

7:50pm Surah Yasin for sustenance by Sajjad Lalji

8:00pm Dua Kumayl recited by Fatemah Manji

8:25pm A’amaal led by Ahmed Mousawie

9:20pm Ziyarat

9:30pm Tabarruk

[Video] SICM Mahfil Ali: “An unspoken reality: The epidemic of mental health challenges”

