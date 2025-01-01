[Video] SICM Mahfil Ali: “Night of Forgiveness”

Shafaqna English– SICM Mahfil Ali performed A’amaal of the 15th Shaban on this night of forgiveness, Thursday 13 February 2025.
7:30pm Surah Yasin for a long life by children
7:40pm Surah Yasin for protection from calamities by Mandana Emami
7:50pm Surah Yasin for sustenance by Sajjad Lalji
8:00pm Dua Kumayl recited by Fatemah Manji
8:25pm A’amaal led by Ahmed Mousawie
9:20pm Ziyarat
9:30pm Tabarruk
