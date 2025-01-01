Local government: 5 million pilgrims mark mid-Sha’ban in Karbala

Shafaqna English- More than five million pilgrims from across Iraq and abroad participated in the 15th of Shaaban pilgrimage in Karbala, the Head of the city’s local government Al-Khattabi, announced.



“The visit concluded successfully, with all security, public services, transportation, and healthcare plans executed as intended,” Al-Khattabi said during a press conference.

The mid-Shaaban pilgrimage is one of the largest religious gatherings in Karbala, held annually to commemorate birth anniversary of Imam Mahdi (AJ). The event draws millions of Shia Muslims from across Iraq and beyond to the city, which is home to the revered shrines of Imam Hussain (AS), and his brother Abbas ibn Ali (AS).

