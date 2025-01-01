UN’s Chief calls for Sudan ceasefire ahead of Ramadhan

Shafaqna English- UN’s Secretary-General Antonio Guterres called for an end to the “dramatic suffering” of Sudanese as the Muslim holy Month of Ramadhan set to begin in two weeks.

“Civilians, including humanitarian workers, must be protected. Rapid, safe, unhindered, and sustained humanitarian access must be facilitated in all areas of need,” Guterres told a high-level humanitarian conference on Sudan in the Ethiopian capital Addis Ababa.

“The external support and flow of weapons must end. This flow is enabling the continuation of tremendous civilian destruction and bloodshed,” he added.

Guterres said Ramadhan was around the corner, and added: “At this blessed time for peace, compassion, giving, and solidarity, I urge all of you to use your tremendous leverage for good.”

Source: Anadolu Ajansı

www.shafaqna.com