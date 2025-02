Zahedullah, a 14-year-old resident of the Ibrahim Khil area in Gardez City, is one of these children who, because of financial difficulties, was unable to complete his education in the sixth grade.

Now working as an apprentice mechanic, he says: “I studied until the sixth grade, but due to economic problems, I had to stop. Now I’m busy learning trade. If given the opportunity, I would love to return to school.”

Source: Tolo News

www.shafaqna.com