Meteorologist: Iraq braces for intense cold wave in over a decade

Shafaqna English- Iraq is bracing for an intense cold wave expected to bring the country’s lowest temperatures in over a decade, Meteorologist Al-Ziyadi warned on Friday (14 Feb 2025).

Speaking to Shafaq News Agency, Al-Ziyadi said: “Weather models indicate that the Middle East, including the Levant, Iraq, will be affected by a polar-origin low-pressure system. This system, accompanied by rain clouds, is expected to move from the eastern Mediterranean towards Syria and Iraq on February 20, bringing heavy rainfall across various regions.

It will be followed by a severe cold wave (Cypriot) stemming from the separation of the polar vortex over the north-eastern Atlantic. However, its trajectory remains uncertain.”

