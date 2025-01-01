Yemen: Sana’a Mosques Prepare For Ramadhan

Shafaqna English- A campaign to clean Mosques to prepare for the holy Month of Ramadhan began in Yemen.

Head of General Authority for Endowments Sheikh Abdulmajeed Al-Houthi on Tuesday (11 Feb 2025) launched the “Purify My Home” campaign at the Grand Mosque in the capital Sana’a to prepare Mosques for Ramadhan.

The campaign aims to ensure the cleanliness and proper maintenance of mosques across the country.

Sheikh Al-Houthi emphasized the importance of caring for Mosques and their role in fostering religious and cultural activities within the community.

Source: ABNA

