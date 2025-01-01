German elections: Left party demands “open and solidarity-based immigration law”

Shafaqna English- Left party in German elections demands an “open and solidarity-based immigration law”.

For the upcoming elections, InfoMigrants takes a closer look at where Germany’s top seven political parties stand on migration and asylum policy. So far, we have published a summary of the Conservatives (CDU/CSU) policy proposals, the Social Democrats (SPD), the Greens, the Free Liberals (FDP) and the Alternative for Germany (AfD). An overview of the BSW manifesto will follow soon.

Source: Info Migrants

www.shafaqna.com