Pope Francis hospitalized for bronchitis treatments

Shafaqna English- Pope Francis is being treated for bronchitis in hospital. Following Pope’s hospitalization at Agostino Gemelli Polyclinic Hospital in Rome, adjustments have been made to upcoming Jubilee events.

On Friday, a Holy See Press Office statement said: “The Jubilee Audience scheduled for tomorrow, February 15, has been cancelled. The Holy Mass for the Jubilee of Artists and the World of Culture, set to take place on Sunday, February 16, will be presided over by Cardinal José Tolentino de Mendonça, Prefect of the Dicastery for Culture and Education”.

“Furthermore, the meeting with artists, originally planned for Monday at Cinecittà, will not take place due to the Pope’s inability to attend,” the statement continued.

The Holy See Press Office announced on Friday morning that Pope Francis would be admitted to the Agostino Gemelli Polyclinic hospital following his morning audiences, explaining that the Pope was scheduled to undergo several diagnostic tests and continue treatment for his ongoing bout of bronchitis.