Baghdad Selected as ‘Cultural Capital of Islamic World 2026’

Shafaqna English- Baghdad has been selected as the cultural capital of the Islamic world for 2026.
The announcement followed the ministry’s participation in the 13th session of the Conference of Ministers of Culture in the Islamic World, held in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, from 12-13 February 2025.
Al-Aliawi, Director General of the Iraqi Manuscripts House and Head of Iraqi delegation, stated that Ministry of Culture, Tourism, and Antiquities, led by Minister Al-Badrani, worked closely with the Islamic World Educational, Scientific, and Cultural Organization (ICESCO) to achieve this recognition, Iraqi News Agency reported on Thursday (13 Feb 2025).
He described the selection as a tribute to Baghdad’s rich cultural history, adding: “Baghdad was the city of peace, science, thought, and creativity, producing scholars, poets, and writers for centuries.”
Source: IQNA