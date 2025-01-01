Philippines eager to attract more Muslim visitors

Shafaqna English- The Philippines is adapting its tourist infrastructure and introducing new standards to receive more visitors from Muslim countries.

Although the Philippines is predominantly Catholic, it is home to a sizable Muslim minority. Islam, the oldest monotheistic religion in the region, has more than 600 years of history that is reflected in the country’s cultural heritage.

The government has been working to combine this rich history with the Philippines’ famous white sandy beaches, diving spots and warm hospitality to expand its tourism markets, particularly targeting visitors from the Middle East.

“It has only been recently that Muslim-friendly initiatives and efforts have gone full throttle. However, the DOT already has a number of programs in place to attract Muslim travelers, to include the Middle East market,” Department of Tourism Undersecretary Myra Paz Abubakar told Arab News.

Source: New Arab

