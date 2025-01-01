Al-Aqsa Mosque: 40,000 Palestinians Perform Friday Prayer on 14 February 2025

Shafaqna English- 40,000 Palestinians performed Friday Prayer in the Al-Aqsa Mosque in the occupied Jerusalem amidst tight Israeli restrictions.

The Islamic Endowment Authority affirmed that around 40,000 Muslims performed the Friday Prayer at the holy shrine.

Police forces also obstructed Muslim worshipers’ entry to the Al-Aqsa Mosque through its gates, and brutally attacked them, in particular the young men, and checked their ID’s.

A number of young men performed the Friday prayer in the vicinity of the Al-Aqsa Mosque after the Israeli police prevented their access to the holy site.

Israeli forces impose strict restrictions on the entry of worshipers to the Al-Aqsa Mosque, especially on Fridays, preventing thousands of citizens from the occupied West Bank from reaching Jerusalem to perform prayers at the Mosque, as they require the issuance of special permits to cross Israeli military checkpoints surrounding the holy city.

