Churches of Jerusalem issue urgent call against forced displacement of Gazans

Shafaqna English- The Patriarchs and Heads of Churches in Jerusalem issued an urgent humanitarian appeal on Friday (14 Feb 2025) emphasizing that the scale of the tragedy unfolding before the world in Gaza Strip represents a flagrant violation of human conscience and a challenge to moral and religious values.

Thousands of innocent lives have been lost, entire neighborhoods have turned to rubble, while children, the elderly, and the sick face suffering beyond description, illustrating the cruelty of the tragedy endured by the people of Gaza Strip.

In light of this profound pain, the statement expressed a firm rejection of what it described as the imminent danger posed by proposals for mass forced displacement, considering it a direct assault on human dignity and fundamental human rights. The Palestinian people in Gaza Strip, who have lived in this land for centuries, must not be forced to leave their homes, uprooted from their roots, or deprived of what remains of their homes, heritage, and existence on their land.

Source: Palestinian Information Center

