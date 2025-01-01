English
International Shia News Agency
UN: Sudan is the most displacement crisis in world

Shafaqna English- Sudan’s civil war is approaching its third year, leaving a legacy of malnutrition, massive population displacement and chronic insecurity.
As the UN system prepares to launch a call for record funding of $4.2 billion to support aid operations in the country.

By the end of 2022, there were hopes that a UN- backed peace process would finally lead to a civilian administration in Sudan, after a tumultuous period which saw the fall of long-term dictator Omar al-Bashir in a military coup, followed by the harsh suppression of protests in favour of civilian rule.

Source: News.un.org

www.shafaqna.com

