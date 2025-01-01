Saudi Arabia: Food Culture Festival in Jeddah

Shafaqna English- The Food Culture Festival is taking place at Jeddah’s Wonder District from Feb. 12 to 16.The event showcases a rich blend of local and international culinary experiences.

The festival in Jeddah features four zones, each offering a different aspect of the culinary world.

In the food exhibitors’ area, attendees can savor various cuisines, from traditional Saudi dishes to international delicacies, allowing them to embark on a gastronomic journey around the world without leaving the city.

Source: New Arab

