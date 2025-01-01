Iraq launching distribution of food baskets for Ramadhan

Shafaqna English- Iraq’s Ministry of Trade is taking steps to limit rising food costs ahead of the holy Month of Ramadhan starting February 20, launching new distribution of food baskets ensuring that citizens have access to essential goods at subsidized prices.

“The food basket program has been crucial in achieving food security for vulnerable families,” said Ministry’s Spokesman Mohammed Hanoun in a statement released on Saturday (15 Feb 2025). “By providing essential commodities at affordable prices, we aim to ease the burden on families during this important time.”

In addition to the food basket program, the ministry is also taking steps to stabilize prices in local markets, including the opening of hypermarkets offering a 20% discount to families enrolled in social welfare programs.

Source: Shafaq News

