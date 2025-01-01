Germany: Deportation debate intensifies after Munich car attack

Shafaqna English- After Munich car attack, some politicians reiterated demands to deport convicted criminals, while others warned of divisive reactions.

The Afghan national accused of injuring 36 people on Thursday (February 13) in the southern German city of Munich admitted to driving his car into the crowd on purpose, news agency Reuters reported Friday afternoon citing a prosecutor.

“He has admitted that he deliberately drove into the participants of the demonstration,” Lead Prosecutor Gabriele Tilmann told journalists, adding that the suspect had spoken German in a two-hour interrogation.

Source: Info Migrants

www.shafaqna.com