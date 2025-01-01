USA: Over 70 civil rights groups expressed “deep concern” about Trump’s Gaza displacement plan

“Put simply, the ethnic cleansing and USA’s occupation of Gaza would spark a massive backlash in the Arab and Muslim world, drain American resources by entangling the USA’s military in new forever wars, and make the peaceful establishment of a Palestinian state impossible, leading to even more conflict in the region,” they wrote in the letter, which was shared publicly on Friday.

Among the signatories were the Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR), American Muslims for Palestine (AMP), CODEPINK, Peace Action, and the USA Council of Muslim Organizations (USCMO), along with numerous organizations and advocacy groups.

“Gaza is not a ‘big real estate site’ that can go to the highest bidder,” the letter stated. “It is a land that millions of Palestinians have called home for generations.”

The letter urged Trump to work with regional partners to rebuild Gaza without displacing its residents.

Source: Anadolu Agency