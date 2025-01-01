USA: Over 70 civil rights groups expressed “deep concern” about Trump’s Gaza displacement plan

Shafaqna English- In a letter sent to the USA’s President on Thursday (13 Feb 2025), over 70 national and local civil rights expressed “deep concern” over Trump’s recent proposals advocating for the expulsion of nearly 2 million Palestinians from their homeland.
They urged the administration to instead build on previous diplomatic efforts that led to a ceasefire in Gaza rather than pursuing policies that could destabilize the region.
“Put simply, the ethnic cleansing and USA’s occupation of Gaza would spark a massive backlash in the Arab and Muslim world, drain American resources by entangling the USA’s military in new forever wars, and make the peaceful establishment of a Palestinian state impossible, leading to even more conflict in the region,” they wrote in the letter, which was shared publicly on Friday.
Among the signatories were the Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR), American Muslims for Palestine (AMP), CODEPINK, Peace Action, and the USA Council of Muslim Organizations (USCMO), along with numerous organizations and advocacy groups.
“Gaza is not a ‘big real estate site’ that can go to the highest bidder,” the letter stated. “It is a land that millions of Palestinians have called home for generations.”
The letter urged Trump to work with regional partners to rebuild Gaza without displacing its residents.
Source: Anadolu Agency