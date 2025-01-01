English
International Shia News Agency
All NewsFeatured 2Other News

USA: Over 70 civil rights groups expressed “deep concern” about Trump’s Gaza displacement plan

0

Shafaqna English- In a letter sent to the USA’s President on Thursday (13 Feb 2025), over 70 national and local civil rights expressed “deep concern” over Trump’s recent proposals advocating for the expulsion of nearly 2 million Palestinians from their homeland.

They urged the administration to instead build on previous diplomatic efforts that led to a ceasefire in Gaza rather than pursuing policies that could destabilize the region.

“Put simply, the ethnic cleansing and USA’s occupation of Gaza would spark a massive backlash in the Arab and Muslim world, drain American resources by entangling the USA’s military in new forever wars, and make the peaceful establishment of a Palestinian state impossible, leading to even more conflict in the region,” they wrote in the letter, which was shared publicly on Friday.

Among the signatories were the Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR), American Muslims for Palestine (AMP), CODEPINK, Peace Action, and the USA Council of Muslim Organizations (USCMO), along with numerous organizations and advocacy groups.

“Gaza is not a ‘big real estate site’ that can go to the highest bidder,” the letter stated. “It is a land that millions of Palestinians have called home for generations.”

The letter urged Trump to work with regional partners to rebuild Gaza without displacing its residents.

Source: Anadolu Agency

www.shafaqna.com

Related posts

Al-Aqsa Mosque: 40,000 Palestinians Perform Friday Prayer on 14 February 2025

leila yazdani

USA: CAIR Releases 2025 Ramadhan Toolkit To Support Muslims

nafiseh yazdani

USA: CAIR hails recognition of ‘World Hijab Day’ in New York

leila yazdani

Arab League rejects attempts to relocate Palestinians

nafiseh yazdani

Al-Aqsa Mosque: 50,000 Palestinians Perform Friday Prayer on 24 January 2025

leila yazdani

USA: Biden says rebuilding Los Angeles after devastating fires cost billions of dollars

nasibeh yazdani

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.