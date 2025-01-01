Nahjul-Balagha: A Literary Marvel

Shafaqna English- A selection from the translated Nahjul-Balagha with commentary by Martyr Ayatollah Murtada Mutahhari and edited by Yasin T. Al-Jibouri.

A Literary Marvel

Nahjul-Balagha is a magnificent collection of the inimitable sermons, invocations (du’as), wills or pieces of advice, epistles and aphorisms of Amir al-Mu’minin (AS), Imam Ali ibn Abu Talib (AS), compiled by Sayyid al Sharif ar-Radi (may Allah be pleased with him) about one thousand years ago. Time and years have not only failed to diminish the impressive freshness of this work but have, instead, added constantly to its value as new concepts and ideas have emerged therefrom.

Ali (AS) was undoubtedly a man of eloquence. He delivered a large number of speeches that became famous. Likewise, numerous sayings containing philosophical wisdom were heard from him. He wrote many letters, especially during the days of his caliphate, which his admirers recorded and preserved with remarkable interest and zeal. Al-Mas`udi (d.346/955-6), who lived almost a hundred years before Sayyid ar-Radi (d. 406/1115), in the second Volume of his book titled Muruj al-Dhahab, under the heading “Fi dhikr luma’ min kalamih, wa akhbarih, wa zuhdih, says the following:

That which has been preserved by people of Ali’s sermons, delivered on various occasions, exceeds 480 in number. Ali (AS) used to deliver his extempore sermons without any prior preparation. The people recorded 5 his words and practically derived benefit from them.

The testimony of an informed researcher and scholar like al-Mas`udi bears out the large number of Ali’s speeches that were extant during his time. Only 239 of these have been handed down to us in Nahjul-Balagha, whereas their number, as mentioned by al-Mas`udi, was more than 480.

Moreover, al-Mas`udi informs us about the extraordinary dedication and ardor of various groups of people in recording and preserving Ali’s words.

Part of a series: Nahj al-Balagha with Commentary by Martyr Ayatollah Murtada Mutahhari

www.shafaqna.com