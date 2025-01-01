Two distinctive characteristics of Nahjul-Balagha

Shafaqna English- A selection from the translated Nahjul-Balagha with commentary by Martyr Ayatollah Murtada Mutahhari and edited by Yasin T. Al-Jibouri.

Two distinctive characteristics

Since the earliest times, two distinct merits have been recognized as distinguishing Ali’s discourses: Firstly, literary elegance (fasaha) and eloquence (balagha); secondly, their characteristic multi-dimensional nature. Any of these two qualities suffices for regarding Ali’s words as valuable, but the combination of these two qualities (i.e. matchless eloquence, literary elegance and their multi-dimensional nature in that they deal with diverse and occasionally incompatible spheres of life) has made it almost miraculous. For this reason, Ali’s speech enjoys a status in-between the speech of the human being and the Word of Allah. Indeed, it has been said of it that it is above the speech of beings and below the Word of the Creator.

Literary beauty and elegance

This aspect of Nahjul-Balagha requires no introduction. Any reader of a cultivated literary taste, one capable of appreciating linguistic elegance and charm, surely realizes it. Basically, beauty is something perceived and experienced and not described or defined. Nahjul-Balagha, even after nearly fourteen centuries, has retained the same attractiveness, freshness, charm and beauty for the present-day audience that it provided the people of earlier days. Here, we do not intend to give an elaborate proof of this claim. Nevertheless, as a part of our discourse, we shall briefly describe the marvelous power of the words of Ali (AS) in moving hearts and infusing them with the feeling of wonder. We shall start with Ali’s own times and follow the effect of his discourses through the changes and variations in taste, outlook and mode of thought during different successive ages up to the present day.

The companions of Ali (AS), particularly those who had a taste for language and literary grace, greatly admired him as an orator. Abdullah ibn Abbas is one of them. He, as al-Jahiz points out in his Al-Bayan wal-Tbyin, was a powerful orator. He did not conceal his passion for listening to Ali (AS) speak or the enjoyment he derived from it. Once, when Ali (AS) was delivering his famous sermon called al-Shaqshaqiyya, ibn Abbas was also present. While Ali (AS) was speaking, an ordinary man from Kufa handed him a piece of paper containing some questions, thus causing Ali (AS) to discontinue his speech. Ali (AS), after reading the sheet of paper, did not continue his speech in spite of Ibn Abbas urging him to do so. Ibn Abbas later expressed his deep regret on that occasion, saying, “Never in my life was I ever so sorry for interrupting a speech as I was for interrupting this sermon.

Referring to a certain letter that Ali (AS) had written to Ibn Abbas, the latter used to say, “Except for the speech of the Holy Prophet (PBUH), I did not derive so much benefit from any utterance as I did from this

one.”

Muawiyah ibn Abu Sufyan, Ali’s most contumacious enemy, also acknowledged the Imam’s extraordinary eloquence. When Muhqin ibn Abu Muhqin forsook Ali (AS) and joined Muawiyah, in order to please Muawiyah, whose heart surged with ill-will and bitterness towards Ali (AS), he told him, AI have left the dumbest of men and come to you. The flagrancy of this kind of flattery was so obvious that Muawiyah himself reproached him saying: “Woe unto you! Do you really call Ali (AS) the dumbest of men?! Quraish knew nothing about eloquence before him. It was he who taught them the are of eloquence.”

Effect of Ali’s Oratory

Those who heard Ali (AS) speaking from the minbar were very much affected by his words. His sermons made hearts tremble and drewtears from the eyes. Even today, who can hear or read Ali’s sermons without a tremor passing through his heart? Sayyid ar-Radi, after narrating Ali’s famous sermon al-Gharra’, says the following: “As Ali (AS) delivered his sermon, tears flowed from the eyes of the listeners and hearts quivered with emotion.

Hamman ibn Shurayh, one of Ali’s companions, was a man with a heart full of love for Allah and a soul burning with spiritual fire. At one time, he requested Ali (AS) to describe the qualities of the pious and the God-fearing. Ali (AS), on the one hand, did not want to turn down his request and, on the other, he was concerned that Hamman might not be able to bear what Ali (AS) would say. He, therefore, evaded this request, giving only a perfunctory description of piety and the pious. Hamman was not only dissatisfied with this, his eagerness was heightened, so he beseeched Ali (AS) to speak with greater elaboration.

Ali (AS) commenced his famous sermon and began to describe the characteristics of the truly pious. He enumerated about one hundred and five qualities of such human beings and went on to describe more. But as Ali’s words flowed in fiery sequence, Hamman was carried away to the very extremes of ecstasy. His heart throbbed terribly and his spirit was driven to the furthermost limits of emotion. It advanced in eagerness like a restless bird trying to break out of its cage. Suddenly, there was a terrible cry and the audience turned around to find out that it came from no other man than Hamman himself. Approaching him, they found out that his soul had already left its earthly abode to embrace an everlasting life. When this happened, Ali’s remark, which carried both praise and regret, was: “I feared this would happen. Strange, yet this is how effective admonition affects sensitive hearts. This is an example of the kind of influence which Ali’s sermons had over the minds and the hearts of his contemporaries.

